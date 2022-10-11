Tata Motors Tiago EV extends special price after 10,000 bookings within hours on Day 1

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini After the overwhelming response, Tata Motors has extended the introductory price offer the Tiago EV to an additional 10,000 customers.

Tata Motors has crossed 10,000 bookings for its latest EV, the Tata Tiago EV, by 12 noon on the day bookings opened. The Tiago EV is the smallest EV from Tata and one of the most affordable electric cars in India.

Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV at an introductory price starting from Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 10,000 customers, but seeing the overwhelming interest of customers, the firm has extended the introductory pricing to another 10,000 customers.

In the initial offer, Tata had said that out of the first 10,000 units, 2,000 vehicles would be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

During the initial hours of booking opening, the Tata Motors website faced temporary glitches as customers rushed in to book the electric hatchback.

Electric vehicles currently form 8 percent of total passenger vehicle volumes for Tata Motors. In September, Tata Motors EV sales rose 217 percent YoY at 2,831 units.

Brokerage firms say that Tiago has the potential to become the "best-selling EV in India". Jefferies has a buy rating on Tata Motors stock with a target price of Rs 540. Nomura also has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 520.

Customers can book the Tiago EV after paying the booking amount of Rs 21,000 at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the official online booking portal. Tata has said that the Tiago EV will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022, and customer test drives will begin in late December 2022. Deliveries will commence from January 2023 onwards.

The Tiago EV comes with two battery set-ups, driving modes, and connected car telematics, among other features. The 25 kWh battery pack option offers a driving range of 315 km, while smaller the 19.2 kWh battery pack variant delivers an estimated range of 250 km.