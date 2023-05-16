Tata Motors becomes the second company after Reliance Industries to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark

Currently, there are only seven firms that boast of quarterly revenues of over Rs 1 lakh crore in listed space, with five of them are being controlled by the state. Other Indian firms with over Rs 1 lakh crore in quarterly revenue include Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, LIC, ONGC, BPCL, and HPCL.

Tata Motors had on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, bolstered by strong India demand and better supplies at its luxury car unit — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). In the process, the auto major has also become the first company from the Tata Group, and the second private company, to hit the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.

Currently, there are only seven firms that boast of quarterly revenues of over Rs 1 lakh crore in listed space, with five of them are being controlled by the state. Other Indian firms with over Rs 1 lakh crore in quarterly revenue include Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, LIC, ONGC, BPCL, and HPCL.

A better-than expected profit in the final quarter of last fiscal also helped the company return to profit after four years. For the full 2022-23 fiscal, Tata Motors reported a net profit of Rs 2,414 crore against a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore. Tata Motors' revenue surged 24.2 percent in FY23 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

“The year ended on a strong note with all automotive verticals delivering robust performances leading to multiple all-time high achievements. The distinct strategy employed by each business is delivering, in unison, leading to a sharp improvement in overall results. We remain confident on growth with cash flow generation, to achieve our stated goals,” said PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.

Raising the bar Quarter Revenue Q1FY22 Rs 66,406 crore Q2FY22 Rs 61,379 crore Q3FY22 Rs 72,229 crore Q4FY22 Rs 78,439 crore Q1FY23 Rs 71,935 crore Q2FY23 Rs 79,611 crore Q3FY23 Rs 88,489 crore Q4FY23 Rs 1,05,932 crore

Source: Bloomberg

The other two large companies from the group — Tata Steel and TCS — posted revenues of about Rs 60,000 crore for the three months ended March 2023. While the Q4 net revenue of Tata Steel declined 9.2 percent to Rs 62,962 crore, the group’s cash churner — Tata Consultancy Services — posted a revenue of Rs 59,162, up 16.9 percent year-on-year. However, at Rs 5,408 crore, the March quarter net profit of Tata Motors is less than half the profit posted by TCS during the same quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors — the best performer on Nifty50 between January and now, have yielded a return of almost 37 percent, against 1.7 percent gains clocked by the benchmark Nifty50 over the same period. The stock, which traded at its 52-week high, has a consensus twelve-month target price of Rs 581.63, implying an upside of 9.6 percent.