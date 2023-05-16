Tata Motors becomes the second company after Reliance Industries to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark

Currently, there are only seven firms that boast of quarterly revenues of over Rs 1 lakh crore in listed space, with five of them are being controlled by the state. Other Indian firms with over Rs 1 lakh crore in quarterly revenue include Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, LIC, ONGC, BPCL, and HPCL.

Tata Motors had on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, bolstered by strong India demand and better supplies at its luxury car unit — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). In the process, the auto major has also become the first company from the Tata Group, and the second private company, to hit the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.

A better-than expected profit in the final quarter of last fiscal also helped the company return to profit after four years. For the full 2022-23 fiscal, Tata Motors reported a net profit of Rs 2,414 crore against a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore. Tata Motors' revenue surged 24.2 percent in FY23 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore.