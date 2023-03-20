Tata Motors ropes in Usha Sangwan as Additional Director & Independent Director for 5 years

Usha Sangwan, a PG in Economics, was the first ever woman Managing Director of LIC of India. Sangwan joined LIC in 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer and handled various positions during her 37 years of stint at LIC.

Automobile major, Tata Motors, on Monday said it has appointed Usha Sangwan as Additional Director and Independent Director of the company for 5 years, effective from May 15, 2023 until May 14, 2028.

The appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, Tata Motors said.

The company, via an exchange filing said, “we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 20, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has decided to appoint Mrs Usha Sangwan as an Additional Director and Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited (‘the Company’) for a tenure of 5 years, from May 15, 2023 to May 14, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.”

Also read: Laxman Narasimhan assumes role as Starbucks CEO ahead of schedule

Usha Sangwan, a PG in Economics, was the first ever woman Managing Director of LIC of India. Sangwan joined LIC in 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer and handled various positions during her 37 years of stint at LIC.

She has also been associated as a board member of various national and international companies including Axis Bank, Bombay Stock Exchange, LIC Housing finance, LIC Cards, Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and Ultratech Cement, among others.

Currently, she is an Independent Director on the Board of Torrent Power, Trident, SBI Life, Axis Pension Fund and Tata Technologies. Sangwan also happens to be a member of Financial Services Institutions Bureau of Government of India, constituted for selection of Chairmen and MDs of Public Sector Financial Institutions.

Additionally, Sangwan has been featured in Forbes magazine amongst top 50 business women of Asia.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors’ unit, Tata Technologies., filed DRHP with SEBI for IPO.