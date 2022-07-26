In the April-June quarter, automobile major Tata Motors' loss is expected to shrink to Rs 1,299 crore from last year’s Rs 4,323 crore. Analysts at CNBC-TV18 suggest that the earnings would be a mixed bag this quarter.

Revenue is expected to rise 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 71,331 crore during the quarter under review. On the operational front, the carmaker’s operating margin is seen expanding to 9.5 percent from 8.3 percent last year.

The India business is seen posting strong growth in passenger and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicle volumes could double on a year-on-year basis to 1.01 lakh units while passenger vehicle volumes could also double at 1.30 lakh units.

During the company's 77th annual general meeting, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the second half of the current fiscal should be notably better in terms of performance, with gradual improvement in the overall supply situation and stabilisation in commodity prices.

Earlier in July, Chandrasekaran had said that demand for the company's vehicles across commercial and passenger vehicle segments — including Electric Vehicles — remained robust and the Jaguar Land Rover stood strong despite the ongoing geopolitical, supply and inflation concerns.

As for Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, CNBC-TV18 poll estimate expects a 14 percent fall in revenue but better profitability.

Volumes in the JLR space might decline on-year due to chip shortage.

On Monday, the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) reportedly said that it expects automakers to launch a higher number of models this festive season compared to the last two years when COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed the festive cheer.

Vinkesh Gulati, President of auto dealers' body FADA, had termed 2021 festive season as the "worst" in a decade in terms of business of its retail partners.