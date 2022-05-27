Tata Motors files a record 125 patents in fiscal year 2022

Tata Motors on Friday said it filed record 125 patents related to powertrain technologies in the last fiscal. The company said the number of patents filed in last financial year were the highest ever for the auto major so far.

The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems, Tata Motors said in a statement. Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in 2021-22 fiscal.

"We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation," Tata Motors President and CTO Rajendra Petkar noted. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst the workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery, he added.

"We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," Petkar said.

