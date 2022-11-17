Tata Motors falls 2% after JLR chief Thierry Bolloré resigns

Buy / Sell Tata Motors share TRADE

Shares of Tata Motors are down by nearly two percent after Thierry Bolloré, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

At 11:16 am shares of Tata Motors were at Rs 473, down by 1.73 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

According to a statement released by Tata Motors, Bolloré will be leaving the company on December 31. Adrian Mardell will be taking over as Interim CEO of JLR from today.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future,” Bolloré said.

In September 2020, Bolloré replaced Ralf Speth as CEO. During his investor presentation, JLR's CEO promised to become one of the world's most profitable luxury manufacturers by 2039, while also becoming net-zero carbon.

Bolloré’s resignation has come at a time when JLR is already going through a time of financial weakness. The company lowered the financial guidance for the year after poor Q2 performance resulting from the shortage of specialised semiconductors.

In the earnings call last week, Tata Motors said JLR fell short of its sales target of 90,000 units due to the chip shortage – the luxury carmaker managed to sell only 75,000 units during the quarter.

JLR now expects to maintain a marginally positive EBIT margin for the current fiscal, compared with the earlier guidance of 5 percent. JLR’s EBIT margin for the July-September at 10.3 percent, down 230 basis points quarter-on-quarter.