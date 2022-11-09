Homebusiness newscompanies news

Tata Motors Earnings Preview: Low base, better chip availability to aid recovery

By Sonia Shenoy   | Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

Shares of Tata Motors have declined over 12 percent this year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is likely to report a net profit for the September quarter compared to a net loss that it reported during the same period last year.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects a net profit of Rs 248 crore compared to a net loss of over Rs 4,000 crore during financial year 2022. A low base, improving chip availability and operating leverage due to lower raw material costs will contribute to the earnings recovery.
Overall EBITDA margin for the company is likely to improve on the back of better operating leverage and a favorable geographic mix as it gets a greater share from China.
Domestic margin will be aided by price hikes taken by the company which will offset the impact of higher costs.
Tata Motors' India business continues to do well both on the Passenger Vehicles as well as the Commercial Vehicles front.
For the September quarter, the company's overall domestic sales increased 46 percent year-on-year to 2.36 lakh units. Sales of Commercial Vehicles during the quarter increased 16 percent to 1 lakh units while those of Passenger Vehicles rose 70 percent from last year.
Volumes for Jaguar Land Rover have improved 30 percent compared to the year-ago period due to improvement in semiconductor supplies. JLR volumes improved compared to the June quarter as well.
