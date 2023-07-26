Tata Motors DVR: How do the returns stack up against the ordinary Tata Motors shares

2 Min Read
The DVR has always listed at a discount to Tata Motors' ordinary shares, generating a cumulative return of 17.1 percent since November 2008. In comparison, the ordinary shares have yielded a return of 22.3 percent during the same period.
2023 is the sixth year in which the Differential Voting Rights (DVR) of Tata Motors has outperformed the ordinary shares. Tata Motors became the first company to introduce the DVR in 2008.
Share of Tata Motors DVR have doubled so far in 2023, compared to the 66 percent return that the ordinary share has delivered year-to-date. The ordinary share is the best performer on the Nifty 50 index so far.
|Year (Annual Returns)
|Tata Motors
|Tata Motors DVR
|2009
|395.20%
|269%
|2010
|65.30%
|58.50%
|2011
|-31.70%
|-44.74%
|2012
|75.00%
|100%
|2013
|20.40%
|10.85%
|2014
|31.70%
|74.34%
|2015
|-20.20%
|-12.91%
|2016
|20.60%
|3.40%
|2017
|-8.50%
|-18.40%
|2018
|-60.00%
|-62%
|2019
|7.20%
|-16.90%
|2020
|-0.70%
|-2.30%
|2021
|162.40%
|218.30%
|2022
|-19.60%
|-14.10%
|2023 (YTD)
|66.10%
|103.70%
In the 15 years since being introduced, the DVR has outperformed the ordinary shares in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2021 onwards.
However, a low dividend payout made the DVR less attractive to shareholders. Since the launch of the DVR, Tata Motors distributed Rs 51.2 per share as dividend. DVR holders have received Rs 2 higher at Rs 53.20 apiece.
To compensate for lower voting rights, DVR shares are paid a dividend premium of 10-20 percent, making it a lucrative investment for small shareholders who generally do not participate in any voting process.
Tata Motors DVR regularly declared dividend until financial year 2014 and after the 2016 announcement, no dividend was declared for the next six years through financial year 2022.
|Year (Dividend Payout)
|Tata Motors
|Tata Motors DVR
|FY09
|6.00
|6.50
|FY10
|15.00
|15.50
|FY11
|20.00
|20.50
|FY12
|4.00
|4.10
|FY13
|2.00
|2.10
|FY14
|2.00
|2.10
|FY16
|0.20
|0.30
|FY23
|2.00
|2.10
The DVR has always listed at a discount to Tata Motors' ordinary shares, generating a cumulative return of 17.1 percent since November 2008. In comparison, the ordinary shares have yielded a return of 22.3 percent during the same period.
"I see the underlying tone of the company and the management extremely positive for the prospects going forward and that is why it makes more sense to me," Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said.
"Traders can buy Tata Motors DVR in cash, by selling futures," said Sriram Velayudhan of IIFL.He further said that the event will conclude a year-and-a-half from now and hence it is better to concentrate on the Arbitrage opportunity.
N Jayakumar of Prime Securities said that globally, DVRs of any company do not trade at such a discount. He further said that the DVR can be looked at as a buyback at a discount for Tata Motors.
Shares of Tata Motors DVR ended 12.4 percent higher at Rs 419.45. The DVR ended higher for the sixth straight session. This is the biggest single-day jump for the DVR since October 2021.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read