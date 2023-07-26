Tata Motors DVR: How do the returns stack up against the ordinary Tata Motors shares

The DVR has always listed at a discount to Tata Motors' ordinary shares, generating a cumulative return of 17.1 percent since November 2008. In comparison, the ordinary shares have yielded a return of 22.3 percent during the same period.

2023 is the sixth year in which the Differential Voting Rights (DVR) of Tata Motors has outperformed the ordinary shares. Tata Motors became the first company to introduce the DVR in 2008.

Year (Annual Returns) Tata Motors Tata Motors DVR 2009 395.20% 269% 2010 65.30% 58.50% 2011 -31.70% -44.74% 2012 75.00% 100% 2013 20.40% 10.85% 2014 31.70% 74.34% 2015 -20.20% -12.91% 2016 20.60% 3.40% 2017 -8.50% -18.40% 2018 -60.00% -62% 2019 7.20% -16.90% 2020 -0.70% -2.30% 2021 162.40% 218.30% 2022 -19.60% -14.10% 2023 (YTD) 66.10% 103.70%

In the 15 years since being introduced, the DVR has outperformed the ordinary shares in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2021 onwards.

However, a low dividend payout made the DVR less attractive to shareholders. Since the launch of the DVR, Tata Motors distributed Rs 51.2 per share as dividend. DVR holders have received Rs 2 higher at Rs 53.20 apiece.

To compensate for lower voting rights, DVR shares are paid a dividend premium of 10-20 percent, making it a lucrative investment for small shareholders who generally do not participate in any voting process.

Tata Motors DVR regularly declared dividend until financial year 2014 and after the 2016 announcement, no dividend was declared for the next six years through financial year 2022.

Year (Dividend Payout) Tata Motors Tata Motors DVR FY09 6.00 6.50 FY10 15.00 15.50 FY11 20.00 20.50 FY12 4.00 4.10 FY13 2.00 2.10 FY14 2.00 2.10 FY16 0.20 0.30 FY23 2.00 2.10

"I see the underlying tone of the company and the management extremely positive for the prospects going forward and that is why it makes more sense to me," Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said.

"Traders can buy Tata Motors DVR in cash, by selling futures," said Sriram Velayudhan of IIFL.He further said that the event will conclude a year-and-a-half from now and hence it is better to concentrate on the Arbitrage opportunity.

N Jayakumar of Prime Securities said that globally, DVRs of any company do not trade at such a discount. He further said that the DVR can be looked at as a buyback at a discount for Tata Motors.

Shares of Tata Motors DVR ended 12.4 percent higher at Rs 419.45. The DVR ended higher for the sixth straight session. This is the biggest single-day jump for the DVR since October 2021.