1500 more electric buses for Delhi | Tata Motors arm signs deal with Delhi Transport Corp

India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, on Friday, December 23, announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and its completely-owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd, have inked a final deal for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd will supply, run, and maintain 1500 12-metre low-floor AC electric buses as part of the arrangement for a term of 12 years.

"Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Shilpa Shinde, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, "We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city."

"The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating," she added.

TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited Chairman Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay said, "It is indeed a historic occasion for us as we sign a definitive agreement for the country’s largest electric bus order. Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it."

"We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi."

Innovative mobility solutions driven by alternative fuel technology, such as battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG, and hydrogen fuel cell technology, have been progressively developed at Tata Motors' cutting-edge research and development centres, the statement said.

According to the firm, it has provided more than 730 electric buses to various Indian cities that have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres and have an uptime of over 95 percent.