By CNBC-TV18

Auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday (August 30) said it has completed the acquisition of the entire stake in Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd (TMML) from its joint venture partner Marcopolo S.A. for about Rs 99.96 crore.

Tata Motors held a 51 percent stake in TMML before the acquisition, while the remaining 49 percent was held by Marcopolo S.A., the company said in a regulatory filing.

Post the purchase, TMML will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. All technologies pertaining to existing bus body products manufactured will continue to vest with TMML.

Back in 2020, Tata Motors said it will buy out its partner's stake in bus joint venture firm Tata Marcopolo Motors for around Rs 100 crore. "After a successful venture in India, and as a consequence of its refreshed business strategy, Marcopolo S.A. has decided to exit from the JV and offered to sell its 49 percent shareholding in the JV to the company," Tata Motors said.

Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd is a 51:49 JV formed in 2006 between Tata and Marcopolo S.A., one of the largest bus and coach manufacturers globally. Since its incorporation, the JV has introduced several innovative designs and concepts helping redefine the premium bus body segment in India.

The JV has manufacturing facilities in Dharwad and Lucknow, where it builds bus bodies on chassis supplied by the company and marketed by the Company under the Starbus and Starbus Ultra bus brands.

In addition, as part of the transition, Marcopolo S.A. will continue to license the Marcopolo trademarks to TMML for a minimum of three years with a non-compete provision in India for a corresponding period.

The transaction will not result in any impact on TMML’s operations or the continued sales and service of the company’s customers. Tata Motors, Marcopolo S.A. and TMML intend to maintain an open channel for future collaboration opportunities around bus body designs and technical consulting services.

Shares of Tata Motors ended at Rs 471.00, up by Rs 17.65, or 3.89 percent on the BSE.