Tata Motors completes acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing plant at Gujarat

Tata Motors Limited ’s electric vehicle arm, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), on Tuesday completed its acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing plant in Sanand, Gujarat. According to the agreement with Ford India, TPEML now owns land, the vehicle manufacturing facility, machinery and equipment along with all eligible employees.

For Tata Motors, this announcement comes at a time when the company is facing constraints in manufacturing capacity in its existing plants, leading to longer waiting periods for its select car models. Following this takeover, the manufacturing capacity of the company, which currently stands at 3,00,000 units per annum, could be expanded up to 4,20,000 units per annum.

The homegrown automotive manufacturer had recently announced that its agreement to acquire the Sanand plant will be completed on January 10, 2023.

Tata Motors, in an exchange filing, had stated, “Tata Passenger Electric Mobility had executed a Unit Transfer Agreement on August 7, 2022, for the acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat, which inter-alia includes: (i) entire land & buildings; (ii) Vehicle Manufacturing Plant along with machinery and equipment situated therein; and (iii) transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL’s vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand, for a total consideration, exclusive of taxes, of Rs 725.7 crore.”

The company had also revealed that both parties will proceed towards completion of the transaction on January 10, 2023, as they have fulfilled the necessary condition precedents for the transaction and relevant government approvals.

As part of the transaction, all eligible employees of Ford’s vehicle manufacturing plant have been offered employment with Tata’s EV subsidiary on similar terms, conditions and service benefits as of their current employer.