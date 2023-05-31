English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCLSA expects Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover to have a strong FY24 only if...

    CLSA expects Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover to have a strong FY24 only if...

    CLSA expects Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover to have a strong FY24 only if...
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy  May 31, 2023 2:47:37 PM IST (Published)

    CLSA says that margin in financial year 2024 will be aided by higher volumes and a richer product mix. Production levels for the new Range Rover have increased to 2,600 units per week.

    Brokerage firm CLSA opines that Tata Motors' UK-unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is on course to have a strong financial year 2024, only on one condition. The condition is that the European operations perform as per expectations.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The brokerage has maintained its buy recommendation on Tata Motors with a price target of Rs 624, which implies a potential upside of 20 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.
    CLSA said that JLR's sales have improved substantially in April, with strong and prominent growth witnessed in the US and Chinese markets. However, the business across Europe and the United Kingdom continues to struggle.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X