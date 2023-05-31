CLSA expects Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover to have a strong FY24 only if...

CLSA says that margin in financial year 2024 will be aided by higher volumes and a richer product mix. Production levels for the new Range Rover have increased to 2,600 units per week.

Brokerage firm CLSA opines that Tata Motors' UK-unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is on course to have a strong financial year 2024, only on one condition. The condition is that the European operations perform as per expectations.

Live Tv

Loading...

The brokerage has maintained its buy recommendation on Tata Motors with a price target of Rs 624, which implies a potential upside of 20 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

CLSA said that JLR's sales have improved substantially in April, with strong and prominent growth witnessed in the US and Chinese markets. However, the business across Europe and the United Kingdom continues to struggle.