Tata Motors Block Deal: Company says deal pertains to delisting of DVR shares

Tata Motors clarified that the block deal pertained to the delisting of the company's DVR shares.

Tata Motors shares worth a total of Rs 2,201 crore changed hands in a block deal on Thursday, August 10. A total of 3.6 crore shares, amounting to a total of 1 percent of equity.

The buyer and seller details of the block deal were not known immediately.

Shares of Tata Motors have risen approximately 60 percent so far this year, and have increased by over 401 percent over the past three years.

Tata Motors announced the cancellation of its DVR during its June quarter results after delisting its American Depository Shares (ADR) earlier this year.

The company is to issue seven ordinary shares for every 10 'A' shares, translating a premium of 23 percent to the ‘A’ shareholders. Further, the cancellation will also reduce the company’s outstanding shares by 4.2 percent. While the cancellation process is expected to take 12-15 months, the process will also witness a 3.2 percent dilution in promoters voting rights.

Tata Motors remains the only large listed entity with differential voting rights (DVR) in India.

Shares of Tata Motors are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 618.10.