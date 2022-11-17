Tata Motors bags its largest order for buses from Haryana Roadways

This is the largest order that Tata Motors has won from the Haryana Roadways.
India's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors Ltd. announced that it had received an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. The company will supply 52-seater fully built BS-6 diesel buses in a phased manner. The order was won through the e-bidding process and was carried out by the government tender process.
Last month, the company signed an agreement with a ride-hailing platform Evera, in the Delhi-NCR region to deliver 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EVs to the company.
Tata Motors has been in the news recently for hiking the prices of its passenger vehicles from November 7.
For the September quarter, Tata Motors reported a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore, contrary to street expectations of a net profit. The management said demand remains strong but will be tracked closely in view of global uncertainties.
On Wednesday, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Tata Motors' British arm Jaguar Land Rover, resigned due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Adrian Mardell as the interim CEO. Mardell has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and has been a member of the executive board for three years.
The CEO's resignation comes at a time when JLR is going through financial difficulties. It lowered guidance for the current financial year and also reported a negative free cash flow of 15 million pounds.
Shares of Tata Motors are currently trading 1.7 percent lower at Rs 424.
