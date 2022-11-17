Tata Motors bags its largest order for buses from Haryana Roadways

This is the largest order that Tata Motors has won from the Haryana Roadways.

India's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors Ltd. announced that it had received an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. The company will supply 52-seater fully built BS-6 diesel buses in a phased manner. The order was won through the e-bidding process and was carried out by the government tender process.

On Wednesday, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Tata Motors' British arm Jaguar Land Rover, resigned due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Adrian Mardell as the interim CEO. Mardell has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and has been a member of the executive board for three years.

The CEO's resignation comes at a time when JLR is going through financial difficulties. It lowered guidance for the current financial year and also reported a negative free cash flow of 15 million pounds.

Shares of Tata Motors are currently trading 1.7 percent lower at Rs 424.