Tata Group to set up Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell unit in Gujarat

The project will see an initial investment of Rs 13,000 crores in the first phase. The factory is expected to have a capacity of 20 gigawatts (GW), contributing significantly to India's growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, has announced its plans to establish a lithium-ion cell manufacturing giga factory in Gujarat. The subsidiary, Agratas Energy Storage Solution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to solidify this commitment on Friday, June 2.

By setting up this manufacturing facility, Tata Group aims to support the country's transition towards electric mobility and renewable energy.

The plant will contribute significantly to the development of the EV industry and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 13,000 individuals.

This development comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target to achieve 100 percent EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030, ultimately working towards net-zero carbon emissions.