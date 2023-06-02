English
Tata Group to set up Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell unit in Gujarat

Tata Group to set up Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell unit in Gujarat
By Anand Singha  Jun 2, 2023 7:13:08 PM IST (Published)

The project will see an initial investment of Rs 13,000 crores in the first phase. The factory is expected to have a capacity of 20 gigawatts (GW), contributing significantly to India's growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, has announced its plans to establish a lithium-ion cell manufacturing giga factory in Gujarat. The subsidiary, Agratas Energy Storage Solution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to solidify this commitment on Friday, June 2.

As per an official statement from the Gujarat government, the project will entail an initial investment of Rs 13,000 crores (equivalent to USD 1.8 billion) in its first phase.
The factory is projected to possess a substantial capacity of 20 gigawatts (GW), thereby making a significant contribution to India's burgeoning demand for lithium-ion batteries.
