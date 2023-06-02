Tata Group to set up Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell unit in Gujarat

The project will see an initial investment of Rs 13,000 crores in the first phase. The factory is expected to have a capacity of 20 gigawatts (GW), contributing significantly to India's growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, has announced its plans to establish a lithium-ion cell manufacturing giga factory in Gujarat. The subsidiary, Agratas Energy Storage Solution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to solidify this commitment on Friday, June 2.

