Tata Group to focus on 4 key growth areas in 2022: Chairman N. Chandrasekaran

The Tata Group’s growth strategy in the upcoming year will focus on four major areas -- digital, supply chain resilience, new energy and health -- Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on December 28.

In a New Year message to employees, Chandrasekaran said Tata group companies were adapting to the changes based on these four themes, which is leading to stronger performance. The over $100-billion conglomerate’s new pilot ventures like 5G and TataNeu are likely to reap gains from these four themes in the future, he said.

TataNeu is a ‘super app’ which was launched for its employee in September this year. The platform has multiple apps such as BigBasket, Croma, Taj, 1MG and AirAsia under one umbrella.

As a group, the Tatas have gained from its '3S' strategy of simplification, synergy and scale. Implementation of the strategy has made the Indian conglomerate simpler and financially stronger than it has been in a long time.

"The group must keep pushing itself to be simpler, more sustainable, and more technologically advanced. If we do, we can push our company, and country, forward," the chairman said.

Despite the uncertainties in 2021, the group companies performed well both financially and in terms of responding to the difficulties in wake of the second COVID-19 wave.

The most important milestone of the year was the group’s bid to win Air India, which marked a historic moment.

Speaking about the pandemic, Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group was able to supply oxygen to hospitals and also expand healthcare capacity so that more people could be treated. The future growth of the group is, however, dependent on a more immediate concern, which is to learn to live with COVID-19.

“Businesses and society must adapt to it by preparing as best as we can for new outbreaks and variants,” he wrote, adding that this wasn’t the time to let down one’s guard.

He said the group could build on its platform to set new standards in sustainability, technology and skills development.