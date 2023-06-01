English
homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNot IT, not Metals, the best performing Tata Group stocks in last one year are...

Not IT, not Metals, the best performing Tata Group stocks in last one year are...

Not IT, not Metals, the best performing Tata Group stocks in last one year are...
By Yoosef K  Jun 1, 2023 8:50:05 AM IST (Published)

Among the 28 listed firms of the Tata Group, hotel stocks like Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels and Benares Hotels are topping the return charts over a 12-month period.

Three listed entities of one of India's largest conglomerate - the Tata Group, have emerged as outperformers compared to other listed group companies over the last 12 months.

Among the 28 listed firms of the Tata Group, hotel stocks like Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels and Benares Hotels are topping the return charts over a 12-month period. While shares of Benares Hotels have more-than-doubled over the last one year, shares of Indian Hotels have risen by 66 percent and 54 percent respectively, as of closing on May 31.
