Tata Group in agreement with Lockheed Martin to begin fighter wing production

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Tata Group and Lockheed Martin envisions production of 29 fighter wing shipsets, with an option of additional shipsets and deliveries starting 2025.

Tata Group, on Saturday, entered into an agreement with Lockheed Martin to begin the implementation of fighter wing production at the companies’ joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL), in Hyderabad.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) envisions production of 29 fighter wing shipsets, with an option of additional shipsets and deliveries starting 2025.

Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures, in October 2021 had a successful production and qualification of a prototype fighter wing shipset. Through this prototype project the company was required to demonstrate the capability to perform detailed part manufacturing and delivery of a fully compliant fuel-carrying 9-g, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable representative fighter wing.

The successful production strengthened Lockheed Martin’s partnership with India. Lockheed Martin now, supports TLMAT’s F-21 offering for procurement of 114 new fighter aircraft exclusively for India and the Indian Air Force by proving additional indigenous production capability.