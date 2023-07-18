Tata Elxsi shares drop after 70% of the analysts continue to maintain a sell rating post earnings

For a stock that is trading at 53 times one-year forward price-to-earnings, JPMorgan called the valuation burden is excessive given the slowing growth.
Similarly, JPMorgan has an underweight rating on Tata Elxsi with the lowest price target on the street at Rs 4,500, which implies a 40 percent downside from current levels.
The brokerage said that contrary to expectations, Tata Elxsi's EV business is not being able to aid its growth. The June quarter earnings missed revenue and margin expectations.
The leading technology solutions provider for the automotive, media and healthcare segments on Monday reported 2.3 percent jump in net profit at Rs 188.9 crore for the June quarter compared to Rs 185 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total revenue of the company stood at Rs 850.3 crore during the period under review, up 17.1 percent compared to Rs 725.9 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
Shares of Tata Elxsi ended 2.4 percent lower at Rs 7,535.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read