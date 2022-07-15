An IT multibagger stock wins hearts on the Street once again

Tata Elxsi shares jumped after the Bengaluru-based IT firm posted revenue growth — for an eighth consecutive quarter — and industry-leading cash profit margins despite wage hikes.

Tata Elxsi shares jumped on Friday after the Bengaluru-based IT firm once again posted revenue growth — for an eighth consecutive quarter — and industry-leading cash profit margins despite wage hikes.

Outperforming its large-cap peers, Tata Elxsi's EBIT margin — a key metric that determines a company's operating efficiency — increased by 40 basis points sequentially to 30.5 percent in the April-June period. To put things into perspective, the margin of Larsen & Toubro Infotech fell by 130 bps to 16 percent in the comparable period and of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) by 186 bps to 23.1 percent.

The Street was expecting a rise in employee costs to hurt the company's revenue growth in the three-month period. Its revenue rose 6.5 percent sequentially and employee costs was went up 6.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In fact, its revenue has increased 81 percent to Rs 725.9 crore in the April-June 2022 period compared with Rs 400 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

Tata Elxsi's net profit grew 15.4 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 184.7 crore for the quarter ended June on a year-on-year basis.

In 2022 so far, the Tata Elxsi stock has gained nearly 37 percent, and 80 percent in the last one year.