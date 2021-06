Continuing its acquisition spree in the e-commerce space, the Tata Group on Thursday announced that it will pick a majority stake in the online healthcare marketplace 1MG Technologies Ltd.

While the Tata Sons subsidiary Tata Digital Ltd is yet to disclose the financial details of the transactions, sources said that the deal, which involves primary and secondary transactions, values 1MG at $450 million.

The deal comes days after Tata Digital said it will invest around Rs 550 crore in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare which goes to show the rising prominence of e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics and teleconsultation sectors in the current ecosystem.

"The investment in 1MG strengthens Tata's ability to provide superior customer experience and high-quality healthcare products & services in the e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology-led platform," Tata Digital CEO Pratik Pal said in a statement.

Started in 2015, 1MG is a leading player in the eHealth space and enables easy and affordable access to a wide range of products like medicines, health and wellness products, diagnostics services and teleconsultation to customers.

As per the Tata digital press release, 1MG operates three state-of-the-art diagnostic labs, has a supply chain covering over 20,000 pin codes across the country and through its subsidiaries is also engaged in the business of B2B distribution of medicines & other healthcare products.

“We are delighted to join hands with one of India’s most iconic & respected conglomerates. This marks a significant milestone in 1MG’s journey to make high-quality healthcare products & services accessible to customers across India,” said Prashant Tandon, Co-Founder & CEO, 1MG.