It will take Tata Consumer Products this long to regain its lost tea market share

D'souza said that the company’s international business had a lot of moving parts and that margin expansion was kept in check by sluggishness in demand, currency weakness as well as inflation.
Tata Consumer's Nourishco business gained 66 percent during the quarter to Rs 119 crore. The company had acquired PepsiCo's stake in Nourishco - a JV between the two companies in May 2020 to expand its food and beverage portfolio.
D'Souza mentioned that the company is targeting Nourishco to hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by the next financial year, while adding that the food business and packaged beverages will make-up for half of the India portfolio going forward.
Going forward, D'Souza stated that the the company will be open to all acquisitions that will expand the Tata Group company to newer categories.
That being said, D'Souza added that the company will not acquire any assets that would not turn accretive for it. The company expects its revenue to continue growing in double digits with a margin of 15 percent in the coming financial year.
Tata Consumer Products’ India food business revenue grew more than expected by 29 percent in the December quarter.
Shares of Tata Consumer Products ended 1.65 percent lower at Rs 725.