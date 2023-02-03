English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

It will take Tata Consumer Products this long to regain its lost tea market share

business | Feb 3, 2023 8:48 PM IST

It will take Tata Consumer Products this long to regain its lost tea market share

Profile image
By Mangalam Maloo   Feb 3, 2023 8:48 PM IST (Published)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

MD & CEO Sunil D'Souza expects the international margin to lead the overall margin picture in the next 2-3 quarters.

Tata Consumer Products expects to regain its lost market share in the tea business within the next two quarters. MD & CEO Sunil D'Souza told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that he expects the domestic tea volumes to bottom out by the March quarter.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read

FM hints at lowering income tax burden further, says taking 42.7% from highly skilled doesn't look fair

FM hints at lowering income tax burden further, says taking 42.7% from highly skilled doesn't look fair

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM says the process is on to decide on the best possible timing for divestments

FM says the process is on to decide on the best possible timing for divestments

Feb 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


For the December quarter, Tata Consumer Products lost market share by 113 basis points.
Tata Consumer Products' international business margin improved to 9.5 percent, from 7.1 percent in the September quarter.

D'souza said that the company’s international business had a lot of moving parts and that margin expansion was kept in check by sluggishness in demand, currency weakness as well as inflation.

However, he expressed confidence that the sequential improvement in margin will continue and that the international margin will lead the overall margin picture in the next 2-3 quarters.

Tata Consumer's Nourishco business gained 66 percent during the quarter to Rs 119 crore. The company had acquired PepsiCo's stake in Nourishco - a JV between the two companies in May 2020 to expand its food and beverage portfolio.

D'Souza mentioned that the company is targeting Nourishco to hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by the next financial year, while adding that the food business and packaged beverages will make-up for half of the India portfolio going forward.

Going forward, D'Souza stated that the the company will be open to all acquisitions that will expand the Tata Group company to newer categories.

That being said, D'Souza added that the company will not acquire any assets that would not turn accretive for it. The company expects its revenue to continue growing in double digits with a margin of 15 percent in the coming financial year.

Tata Consumer Products’ India food business revenue grew more than expected by 29 percent in the December quarter.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products ended 1.65 percent lower at Rs 725.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X