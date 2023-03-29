Tata Consumer Products re-appoints L Krishnakumar as executive director, Group CFO

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 697.60, up by Rs 1.55, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday said its board of directors has approved the re-appointment of L Krishnakumar as whole-time director designated as executive director and group CFO, for a seven-month term with effect from April 1, 2023.

The board took the decision based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and the re-appointment is subject to approval by the company's shareholders, the company said in an exchange filing.

Krishnakumar's current term as executive director and Group CFO will end on March 31, 2023, and he has confirmed that he is eligible to continue as a director without any disqualification and is not debarred from holding the office of director, the company said.

Krishnakumar began his career with AF Ferguson and Co in India and the Middle East as a management consultant. He later joined Larsen and Toubro, where he served as General Manager, Finance, gaining experience across various functions in industries such as engineering, information technology, and shipping.

In 2000, he joined The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, a Tata Group company, as vice president of finance. Four years later, he was appointed senior vice president of finance of Tata Tea Ltd (now Tata Consumer Products Ltd) in India.

During his tenure at Tata Consumer Products, Krishnakumar held several leadership and strategic roles in the company's operations in India and its international business.

In addition to his current role as executive director and Group CFO, he is also a director on the board of Infiniti Retail Ltd and group companies of Tata Consumer Products like NourishCo Beverages, Tata Starbucks, and several of TCP’s overseas subsidiaries.

Krishnakumar has also been a member of finance forums of CII and Bombay Chamber. He holds qualifications in Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, and Company Secretarial.