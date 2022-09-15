Tata Consumer Products appoints David Atkinson as head of UK and Ireland business

By Asmita Pant

Tata Consumer Products — FMCG arm of the Tata Group — on Thursday announced that the company has appointed David Atkinson as the Senior Vice President and Head of its UK and Ireland business.

In his new role as Country Head, Atkinson will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the UK and Ireland, Tata Consumer said in a statement.

"This includes developing and executing a growth roadmap for the company as well as enhancing operational excellence. Combining its interests in tea and ready-to-drink products, TCP will be focusing on strengthening and growing its three key beverage brands — Tetley, Good Earth and teapigs in international markets," the company said.

Atkinson will be based in London and report to the President of International Business, Gharry Eccles. TCP said the announcement is in line with the company's commitment to strengthening business in key international markets.

TCP, the second largest branded tea company globally, has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 12,425 crore with operations in both Indian and International markets.

Its key brands include Tata Tea, Tata Salt, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand and Himalayan Natural Mineral Water.