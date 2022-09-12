Tata Consumer offers to buy stake in Bisleri International: Reports

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On a previous occasion, Ramesh Chauhan, chairman of Bisleri International had said if he sells a stake in the company, it would be to an India who will promote and develop the brand.

The multinational conglomerate, Tata Group, has reportedly made an offer to buy stake in the bottled water company Bisleri International. Reports have surfaced that the conglomerate intends to scale up the business, however official confirmation from either of the companies is awaited.

The shares of Tata Consumer Products rose as much as 1.7 percent on the news. The stock was trading 0.96 percent higher at Rs 924.65 on BSE at the time of writing.

In the post earnings call, Tata Consumer's chief executive Sunil D'Souza had said that the company is exploring strategic acquisitions. Tata Consumers mark their presence in the bottled-water sector with NourishCo, but Bisleri remains one of the biggest players in the sector with over 150 manufacturing plants and 4,000 distributors.

Apart from mineral water, Bisleri also sells Himalayan spring water under the brand Vedica. The company also manufacturers and markets products in fizzy drinks and hand purifier sectors.

On a previous occasion, Ramesh Chauhan, chairman of Bisleri International had said if he sells a stake in the company, it would be to an India who will promote and develop the brand.