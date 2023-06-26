Citi gives Tata Consumer Products its first price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the street

Out of the 25 analysts that track Tata Consumer Products, 21 have a buy recommendation, three say hold, while one has a sell recommendation.

Category formalisation, market share gains from local players, new products and expanded distribution are the four factors that are likely to drive growth for Tata Consumer Products Ltd. going forward, according to brokerage firm Citi's note.

Citi initiated coverage on Tata Consumer Products with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,020, implying a potential upside of 21 percent from Friday's closing price. With this, Citi has become the first brokerage among 25, who track the company, ascribing a price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the stock.

The brokerage expects the company to strengthen its position in core categories and expects the growth business to contribute 27 percent of overall sales compared to 15 percent earlier.

Over financial year 2023-2026, Citi expects Tata Consumer to deliver 12 percent revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), 17 percent operating profit (EBITDA) CAGR and 22 percent net profit CAGR.

A delay in demand recovery due to El-Nino conditions, volatility in commodity costs and forex, and increased competitive intensity are likely to act as key risks for the stock over the next few months.

This is the second bullish analyst commentary that Tata Consumer has received over the last two weeks. Nuvama had also highlighted TCPL has its top pick from the FMCG sector. The brokerage had also increased its price target to Rs 925 from Rs 895 earlier.

Tata Consumer Products reported a 23.5 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. Its board had also recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share.

Out of the 25 analysts that track Tata Consumer Products, 21 have a buy recommendation, three say hold, while one has a sell recommendation.