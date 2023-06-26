CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCiti gives Tata Consumer Products its first price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the street

Citi gives Tata Consumer Products its first price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the street

Citi gives Tata Consumer Products its first price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the street
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  Jun 26, 2023 12:11:31 PM IST (Published)

Out of the 25 analysts that track Tata Consumer Products, 21 have a buy recommendation, three say hold, while one has a sell recommendation.

Category formalisation, market share gains from local players, new products and expanded distribution are the four factors that are likely to drive growth for Tata Consumer Products Ltd. going forward, according to brokerage firm Citi's note.

Live TV

Loading...

Citi initiated coverage on Tata Consumer Products with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,020, implying a potential upside of 21 percent from Friday's closing price. With this, Citi has become the first brokerage among 25, who track the company, ascribing a price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the stock.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X