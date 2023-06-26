Citi gives Tata Consumer Products its first price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the street

Out of the 25 analysts that track Tata Consumer Products, 21 have a buy recommendation, three say hold, while one has a sell recommendation.

Category formalisation, market share gains from local players, new products and expanded distribution are the four factors that are likely to drive growth for Tata Consumer Products Ltd. going forward, according to brokerage firm Citi's note.

Live TV

Loading...

Citi initiated coverage on Tata Consumer Products with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,020, implying a potential upside of 21 percent from Friday's closing price. With this, Citi has become the first brokerage among 25, who track the company, ascribing a price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on the stock.