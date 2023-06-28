CNBC TV18
Tata Communications to acquire NYSE-listed Kaleyra for $100 million

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 28, 2023 7:40:34 PM IST (Updated)

US-based Kaleyra is a global omnichannel integrated communication services provider with a set of proprietary platforms, offering targeted personalisation through messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail and voice-based services and chatbots. Shares of Tata Communications Ltd ended at Rs 1,582.10, up by Rs 12.75, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Tata Communications Ltd on Wednesday, June 28, said it will acquire US-based and New York Stock Exchange-listed Kaleyra Inc in an all-cash deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tata Communications has agreed to acquire Kaleyra at a price per share of $7.25 for a total consideration of approximately $100 million and the assumption of all outstanding debt, the company said in an exchange filing


With this transaction, Tata Communications will get a stronghold in the business communications market in banking and financial services, retail, and digital commerce industries across global markets, in addition to a strong team with expertise in technology, engineering, and R&D.

