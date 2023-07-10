Tata Communications Singapore arm acquires remaining 41.9% stake in Oasis

The transaction will help Tata Communications to accelerate and augment its MOVETM platform roadmap for global markets. Shares of Tata Communications Ltd ended at Rs 1,536.00, down by Rs 13.85, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.
Tata Communications Ltd on Monday (July 10) said its Singapore-based subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL) has
acquired the remaining 41.9 percent equity in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).
The transaction allows TCIPL to gain complete 100 percent equity shareholding in Oasis Smart SIM Europe, enabling Tata Communications to accelerate and augment Tata Communications MOVETM platform roadmap for global markets.
As part of the share purchase agreement, Tata Communications will buy out the remaining stake from the non-controlling shareholders of Oasis. It is expected that the acquisition will be complete within one month, subject to customary legal requirements, the company said in an exchange filing.
Post-closing of the transaction, Oasis, and its subsidiary will become wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Tata Communications. Earlier in December 2020, TCIPL had acquired a majority equity stake of 58.1 percent in Oasis.
Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies. It has delivered over 350 million operating systems worldwide, worked with more than 100 mobile network operators (MNOs) and has been empowering OEMs and IoT service providers to deliver eSIMs potential to global enterprises.
Tri Pham, Chief Strategy Officer of Tata Communications, said the global eSIM industry is growing exponentially and disrupting the industry. The company is accelerating efforts to empower enterprises and gain a stronghold.
Olivier Leroux, CEO of Oasis, said, "Together we have already launched a unique cloud-based eSIM that simplifies deployment across fragmented supply chains and benefits enterprises globally. We are now ready to evolve to the next level to scale strategically and seize the global eSIM market."
Shares of Tata Communications Ltd ended at Rs 1,536.00, down by Rs 13.85, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Jul 10, 2023 6:41 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India
Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances
Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide
Jul 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read