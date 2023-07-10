Tata Communications Singapore arm acquires remaining 41.9% stake in Oasis

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The transaction will help Tata Communications to accelerate and augment its MOVETM platform roadmap for global markets. Shares of Tata Communications Ltd ended at Rs 1,536.00, down by Rs 13.85, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Tata Communications Ltd on Monday (July 10) said its Singapore-based subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL) has acquired the remaining 41.9 percent equity in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).

The transaction allows TCIPL to gain complete 100 percent equity shareholding in Oasis Smart SIM Europe, enabling Tata Communications to accelerate and augment Tata Communications MOVETM platform roadmap for global markets.