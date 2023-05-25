Tata Chemicals cuts soda ash prices by 3.5% to the lowest level in 15 months

2 Min(s) Read
The revision in prices is expected to have a limited impact on the margin of Tata Chemicals' domestic segment and GHCL, Centrum said.
Tata Chemicals has once again cut soda ash prices, reducing it to the lowest level in 15 months. It has cut the price of light soda ash to Rs 33,900 per MT from Rs 35,100 per MT earlier. The price cut has been undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
Live Tv
Loading...
On Tuesday, the company also declared revisions in other grades of soda ash throughout the country.
Prices of soda ash peaked towards the end of 2022, due to high energy prices. While prices remained elevated throughout the remainder of the year, they had been steadily falling. The price of the compound saw a drastic drop since the start of 2023, with the company setting the price as Rs 36,000/MT in the middle of February 2023, before dropping it to Rs 35,100/MT by the middle of April 2023.