English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTata Chemicals cuts soda ash prices by 3.5% to the lowest level in 15 months

Tata Chemicals cuts soda ash prices by 3.5% to the lowest level in 15 months

Tata Chemicals cuts soda ash prices by 3.5% to the lowest level in 15 months
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Bhutra  May 25, 2023 1:21:39 PM IST (Published)

The revision in prices is expected to have a limited impact on the margin of Tata Chemicals' domestic segment and GHCL, Centrum said. 

Tata Chemicals has once again cut soda ash prices, reducing it to the lowest level in 15 months. It has cut the price of light soda ash to Rs 33,900 per MT from Rs 35,100 per MT earlier. The price cut has been undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Live Tv

Loading...
On Tuesday, the company also declared revisions in other grades of soda ash throughout the country.

Prices of soda ash peaked towards the end of 2022, due to high energy prices. While prices remained elevated throughout the remainder of the year, they had been steadily falling. The price of the compound saw a drastic drop since the start of 2023, with the company setting the price as Rs 36,000/MT in the middle of February 2023, before dropping it to Rs 35,100/MT by the middle of April 2023.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X