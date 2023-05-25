Tata Chemicals cuts soda ash prices by 3.5% to the lowest level in 15 months

The revision in prices is expected to have a limited impact on the margin of Tata Chemicals' domestic segment and GHCL, Centrum said.

Tata Chemicals has once again cut soda ash prices, reducing it to the lowest level in 15 months. It has cut the price of light soda ash to Rs 33,900 per MT from Rs 35,100 per MT earlier. The price cut has been undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

On Tuesday, the company also declared revisions in other grades of soda ash throughout the country.