Tata Chemicals shares fall most in 2023 after second Soda Ash price cut in six months

Kotak said that the decision to cut prices has come amid falling soda ash prices in China since mid-March after the unexpected news of substantial capacity addition in the Inner Mongolia region from May 2023.

Shares of Tata Chemicals fell over 6 percent on Tuesday after the company cut prices for for light and dense soda ash by 3-4 percent across India effective April 17, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage wrote in its note that the decision to cut prices has come amid falling soda ash prices in China since mid-March after the unexpected news of substantial capacity addition in the Inner Mongolia region from May 2023.

This is the second Soda Ash price cut undertaken by Tata Chemicals over the last six months.

Kotak sees this development as an incremental negative for soda ash prices going ahead. It highlighted that uncertainties remain around the demand and supply of soda ash.

Tata Chemicals is expected to take a hit on its profits as the soda ash business contributes around 15-20 percent to its consolidated operating profit or Ebitda, the note said. (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

However, Kotak said that the price cuts should at least, partially, be mitigated by lower coal prices.

The equity research firm also expected Tata Chemicals’ March quarter earnings to be strong due to firm realisations on US exports. However, the outlook for the second half of the calendar year 2023 is less clear due to the slowing demand from the construction and automotive sectors in the US and the influx of additional capacities from China and the US.

Kotak has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,210.

Shares of Tata Chemicals are trading 6.2 percent lower at Rs 929.35. The stock has now declined nearly 10 percent over the last two sessions. This is the biggest single-day drop in share price for the stock in 2023.