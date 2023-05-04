homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMorgan Stanley expects Tata Chemicals to outperform peers, sees 21% upside

Morgan Stanley expects Tata Chemicals to outperform peers, sees 21% upside

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 1:03:51 PM IST (Published)

As per the quarterly earnings released on Wednesday, Tata Chemicals reported operating margin of 21.9 percent for the March quarter against 18.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley expects potential gains of 21 percent in Tata Chemical shares after the company reported improved operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and around a 54 percent jump in profit after tax for the period.

Morgan Stanley in a note assigned an overweight rating to the stock with a price target of Rs 1,192 per share, implying a potential upside of 21 percent.


Revenue for the quarter increased by 27 percent, while operating profit grew by 47 percent year-on-year. Net profit increased by 54 percent to Rs 711 crore.

Morgan Stanley noted that the earnings were underpinned by very strong margins in the US and the UK, which offset cost-driven margin miss in its India segment.

However, commentary on industry balances, downstream demand and cost trends will be key, the brokerage stated.

The revenue of the basic chemistry business rose by 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,822 crore in March quarter compared to Rs 2,902 crore a year ago.

Specialty business reported a 4 percent increase in revenue to Rs 589 crore, compared to Rs 564 crore in corresponding quarter a year ago.

Tata Chemicals is a leading supplier of choice to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company Rallis India Ltd.

Shares of Tata Chemicals are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 978.65.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
