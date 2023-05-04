Morgan Stanley expects Tata Chemicals to outperform peers, sees 21% upside

As per the quarterly earnings released on Wednesday, Tata Chemicals reported operating margin of 21.9 percent for the March quarter against 18.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley expects potential gains of 21 percent in Tata Chemical shares after the company reported improved operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and around a 54 percent jump in profit after tax for the period.

Morgan Stanley in a note assigned an overweight rating to the stock with a price target of Rs 1,192 per share, implying a potential upside of 21 percent.

As per the quarterly earnings released on Wednesday, Tata Chemicals reported operating margin of 21.9 percent for the March quarter against 18.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.