Morgan Stanley expects Tata Chemicals to outperform peers, sees 21% upside

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 1:03:51 PM IST (Published)

As per the quarterly earnings released on Wednesday, Tata Chemicals reported operating margin of 21.9 percent for the March quarter against 18.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley expects potential gains of 21 percent in Tata Chemical shares after the company reported improved operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and around a 54 percent jump in profit after tax for the period.

Morgan Stanley in a note assigned an overweight rating to the stock with a price target of Rs 1,192 per share, implying a potential upside of 21 percent.


