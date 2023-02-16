Tata Capital said to consolidate its subsidiaries to meet RBI's revised regulatory framework

As per the report, this move is part of the company's broader plans to meet the revised regulatory framework for its subsidiary, Tata Capital Financial Services. The revised regulatory framework is a part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scale-based regulations (SBR).

The financial services arm of the Tata Group—Tata Capital is evaluating to consolidate its subsidiaries, the ET reported. Tata Capital's Board will take a call on whether the entity will be listed separately or merged under a holding company.

As per the report, this move is part of the company's broader plans to meet the revised regulatory framework for its subsidiary, Tata Capital Financial Services. The revised regulatory framework is a part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scale-based regulations (SBR). The firm is required to implement a Board-approved policy for adopting the applicable enhanced regulatory framework, and mandatorily list within three years.

Back in September 2022, RBI had added Tata Capital Financial Services to its list of non-bank lenders in the upper layer under SBR.

Tata Capital recently reported its earnings of quarter that ended December 2022. As fer the filings, Tata Capital reported Net profit to Rs 22.47 crore as against net loss of Rs 11.55 crore year-on-year (YoY). Moreover, sales rose 83.56 percent to Rs 125.72 crore against Rs 68.49 crore.

Tata Capital is the holding company for the group's three lending businesses - Tata Capital Housing Finance, Tata Capital Financial Services and Tata Cleantech Capital. Apart from this, it also holds the group's three investment and advisory businesses—Private Equity, Tata Securities and Tata Capital Singapore.

Tata Capital Financial Services is registered with RBI as a non-banking financial company.