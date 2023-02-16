Tata Capital said to consolidate its subsidiaries to meet RBI's revised regulatory framework

As per the report, this move is part of the company's broader plans to meet the revised regulatory framework for its subsidiary, Tata Capital Financial Services. The revised regulatory framework is a part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scale-based regulations (SBR).
The financial services arm of the Tata Group—Tata Capital is evaluating to consolidate its subsidiaries, the ET reported. Tata Capital's Board will take a call on whether the entity will be listed separately or merged under a holding company.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting
Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
As per the report, this move is part of the company's broader plans to meet the revised regulatory framework for its subsidiary, Tata Capital Financial Services. The revised regulatory framework is a part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scale-based regulations (SBR). The firm is required to implement a Board-approved policy for adopting the applicable enhanced regulatory framework, and mandatorily list within three years.
Back in September 2022, RBI had added Tata Capital Financial Services to its list of non-bank lenders in the upper layer under SBR.
Tata Capital recently reported its earnings of quarter that ended December 2022. As fer the filings, Tata Capital reported Net profit to Rs 22.47 crore as against net loss of Rs 11.55 crore year-on-year (YoY). Moreover, sales rose 83.56 percent to Rs 125.72 crore against Rs 68.49 crore.
Tata Capital is the holding company for the group's three lending businesses - Tata Capital Housing Finance, Tata Capital Financial Services and Tata Cleantech Capital. Apart from this, it also holds the group's three investment and advisory businesses—Private Equity, Tata Securities and Tata Capital Singapore.
Tata Capital Financial Services is registered with RBI as a non-banking financial company.
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 3:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!