Tata is said to weigh buying Temasek’s stake in Pay TV Platform

Tata Group is considering an offer to buy back a stake in its entertainment content distribution platform from Temasek Holdings Pte as the Indian conglomerate weighs postponing Tata Play Ltd .’s initial public offering.

Tata Group is contemplating whether to delay the planned Tata Play listing because of market conditions, Bloomberg reports. Instead, Tata Group has started discussions with Temasek around a deal that would give the Singaporean state investor an opportunity for a long-awaited exit from its investment in the platform, formerly known as Tata Sky, the people said.

Temasek owns about 20 percent of the content distribution platform, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A joint venture between Tata Group and Walt Disney Co.’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., Tata Play provides pay television via set-top boxes and over-the-top video streaming through its app, according to the conglomerate’s website.