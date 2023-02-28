Tata 1mg backed 5C Networks buys US startup Kyayen

English
By Sangam Singh  Feb 28, 2023 10:25:45 AM IST (Updated)

Tata 1mg backed digital diagnostic platform 5C Network has acquired Krayen Inc, a startup focused on healthcare applications and AI models to detect a variety of ailments in X-Rays and CT scans. The acquisition of Krayen Inc is a move by 5C Network to expand its offerings in the field of digital diagnostics. 

5C Network said that by combining its expertise in digital diagnostics with Krayen's AI and ML technologies, the newly merged company will be able to provide even more advanced diagnostic solutions.
“We are on a quest to build an intelligent and robust platform that can serve a billion scans a year, and Krayen’s ability to process massive amounts of data and bring out valuable insights will advance 5C’s efforts to make this a reality,” said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO of 5C Network.
5C Network claims to enhance the whole diagnostic experience for patients - from booking a test to obtaining accurate and timely reports digitally. 5C Network is able to do this through a collaborative network of radiologists powered by their Prodigi platform - an intelligent platform that can integrate multiple AIs seamlessly.
Medical diagnostics is said to be a $11 billion market in India growing at a rate of 16 percent year-on-year (YoY).
With core expertise in statistics, analytics, AI/ML, data engineering and platform engineering, Krayen has a team size of 15 located out of India and California. 
Krayen was founded in 2020 by Bargava Subramanian and Kirthiraj Yuvaraj in California, US.
Also Read:World needs better COVID vaccines, says CEPI CEO
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 10:19 AM IST
