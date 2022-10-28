    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sun Pharma in focus after Taro reports lowest sales in 10 quarters

    Sun Pharma in focus after Taro reports lowest sales in 10 quarters

    Sun Pharma in focus after Taro reports lowest sales in 10 quarters
    By Ekta Batra   | Hormaz Fatakia

    Taro Pharma, the US arm of Sun Pharma Ltd. reported a net loss for the September quarter compared to a net profit for the same period last year.
    The unit reported a net loss of $2.8 million compared to a profit of $23.3 million. It also reported an operating loss of $6.81 million during the quarter. In September last year, Taro had reported an operating profit of $24.4 million.
    This is Taro's first net loss after four straight quarters of reporting a profit.
    Operating losses were attributed to price erosions and the ongoing impact of integrating the recent acquisition Alchemee. In February this year, Taro had announced the completion of the Alchemee acquisition for $90 million, adding the company's business and assets, including the Proactiv brand into its portfolio.
    Proactiv is the leading acne routine in the US and has been in the market for over two decades.
    Despite the addition of brands, Taro's sales during the quarter remained flat at $130.5 million, compared to $132 million last September. Sales turned out to be lower due to continued price erosion, particularly in the US generics business.
    Taro's sales were also the lowest in the last ten quarters.
    The impact of Taro's results will be seen on Sun Pharma's shares in Friday's trading session as well as its overall earnings. Analysts believe that Taro's results may mean Sun Pharma can report a miss of over 5 percent on its EBITDA estimates during the quarter.
    Sun Pharma will report its September quarter results on November 1.
