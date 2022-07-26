Tanla Platforms profit decline make shares tumble over 18%

Shares of Tanla Platforms dropped over 18 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company posted a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the April-June quarter.

At 10:24 am, the shares of the cloud communications company were trading at Rs 744.15 on the BSE.

In the year so far, shares of Tanla Platform have fallen nearly 60 percent. The stock, however, has posted a growth of an astounding 1,800 percent over the past five years.

But brokerage firm HDFC Securities is bullish on Tanla Platforms and has a buy call on with a target price of Rs 1,350 per share.

Tanla Platforms reported strong revenue growth, which climbed by 27.7 percent to Rs 800.1 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023.

However, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), a metric that determines a company's operating profit as a percentage of its revenue, fell by 2.8 percent to Rs 130.70 crore. Margin also contracted to 16.3 percent from 21.5 percent. Net profit in the quarter ended June fell to Rs 100 crore as compared to Rs 140 crore in the previous quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Uday Reddy, founder chairman and CEO of Tanla Platforms, said the company was progressing well on its one platform strategy.

"The June quarter had some operational headwinds in the enterprise business, but we have our building blocks in place to accelerate our momentum in the coming quarters. We have a strong balance sheet and are excited by the opportunities ahead of us,” Reddy said.