Tanla Platforms gains the most in seven months on launch of Anti-Phishing Tech platform

The new anti-phishing technology platform will be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27.

Shares of leading cloud communications company Tanla Platforms Ltd. surged over 9 percent on Thursday after the company announced that it will launch an anti-phishing technology platform, Wisely ATP, this month.

The new anti-phishing technology platform will be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

It will be unveiled by telecom regulatory authority TRAI chairman Dr PD Vaghela.

TRAI has approved to set up the regulatory sandbox for this platform while the Wisely ATP's patent is pending. The deployment of the sandbox has been completed and the validation of impact is in process, the Hyderabad-based company said.

In addition, the company is in advanced discussions with three major banks in India to launch a proof of concept (PoC).

Wisely ATP is a global, first-of-its-kind proprietary anti-phishing platform to protect citizens, trusted brands and digital economy, the company added.

Scams have become a major digital challenge with over 12 crore scams reported in India annually leading to losses of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Growing mobile penetration has led to SMS phishing scams becoming one of the most prominent forms of cybercrime in the country, the company said.

Shares of Tanla Platforms are trading 7.4 percent higher at Rs 648.65.