English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTanla Platforms gains the most in seven months on launch of Anti Phishing Tech platform

Tanla Platforms gains the most in seven months on launch of Anti-Phishing Tech platform

Tanla Platforms gains the most in seven months on launch of Anti-Phishing Tech platform
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 2:12:46 PM IST (Updated)

The new anti-phishing technology platform will be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27.

Shares of leading cloud communications company Tanla Platforms Ltd. surged over 9 percent on Thursday after the company announced that it will launch an anti-phishing technology platform, Wisely ATP, this month.

Recommended Articles

View All
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality

"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting

NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting

Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The new anti-phishing technology platform will be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


It will be unveiled by telecom regulatory authority TRAI chairman Dr PD Vaghela.

TRAI has approved to set up the regulatory sandbox for this platform while the Wisely ATP's patent is pending. The deployment of the sandbox has been completed and the validation of impact is in process, the Hyderabad-based company said.

In addition, the company is in advanced discussions with three major banks in India to launch a proof of concept (PoC).

Wisely ATP is a global, first-of-its-kind proprietary anti-phishing platform to protect citizens, trusted brands and digital economy, the company added.

Scams have become a major digital challenge with over 12 crore scams reported in India annually leading to losses of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Growing mobile penetration has led to SMS phishing scams becoming one of the most prominent forms of cybercrime in the country, the company said.

Shares of Tanla Platforms are trading 7.4 percent higher at Rs 648.65.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 2:11 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Tanla Platforms

Next Article

Bata enters apparel business as sneaker demand continues to drive growth

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X