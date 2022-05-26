Take-Two Interactive completes takeover of mobile game developer Zynga

Video games publisher Take-Two Interactive, which has published hit video games such as the Grand Theft Auto, WWE, and NBA series developed by its studios, on Thursday announced that it has completed its takeover of mobile game developer Zynga.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zynga's shareholders received $3.5 in cash and 0.0406 shares in Take-Two per each share in Zynga, a press release said on Thursday.

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said this "is a pivotal step to increase exponentially our Net Bookings from mobile, the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment".

"We believe that we can take our portfolio to another level of creativity, innovation, and quality," Zelnick added in the statement.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said the merger will allow the developer to "continue building an unparalleled portfolio of games that will reach broader markets".

“We are excited for Zynga’s next-generation mobile platform, free-to-play expertise, diverse offering of games and incredible team to join the Take-Two family,” said Gibeau.

Take-Two owns storied gaming studios such as Rockstar Game (Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption series), 2K (WWE, NBA, etc), Private Division (Hades, The Outer Worlds) and now, Zynga.

"Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services," Take-Two said in the statement.