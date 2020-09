If you thought that the Tatas and Pallonjis were brothers in arms, you’ve got it all wrong. The entry of Shapoorji Pallonji family into Tata Sons was more happenstance. Writings by several who have reported on this over the years seem to suggest that Shapoorji Pallonji group came to acquire its present 18.37% interest in Tata Sons following the acquisition of some shares from a Tata group creditor—the Dinshaw family—and a chunk from the youngest brother of JRD Tata, Dorab, who sold out in a fit of rage.

In fact, reports suggest that JRD Tata was never quite comfortable having an outsider on the board of the family business. Shapoorji Pallonji, however, seemingly reached a cordial arrangement by not interfering or challenging any decisions by the board, and strengthening relations with an inter-family marriage—Noel Tata married Aloo Mistry, the daughter of Pallonji Mistry.

So, if a separation of Tatas and Mistrys does go through in 2020, it would put an end to what might have been 90 years of unease on the Tata Sons board. And it would decisively end the prospects of any future interference in the affairs of Tata group by the Mistrys. That, for one, will be a big positive for shareholders, as there must never be two aspiring captains for a ship: it results in a rocky boat.

WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL?

It isn’t quite clear whether the expression by Tatas during proceedings in court that they would be willing to buy out the Mistrys' stake in Tata Sons was just an impulse exclamation or a clear indication of intent. My hunch is, that such statements are usually not made without some thinking. And if that is so, one expects several minds in the group would have already worked out and discussed various options and weighed the implications well before the Mistrys announced they would take the exit door.

Some of the popular options being mentioned are Tatas finding long-term institutional investors to step in and buy out the Mistrys (because there are certain complications in Tata Trusts or its companies doing so); the group offering shares or control in some Tata companies as consideration; selling of stake in the group’s cash machine, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); pledging shares of the IT services major. Speculation is rife.

It may well be one of these or none of these. Given that the group has had long experience in structuring large transactions, you can’t rule out structured deals with buyback or put options that are less disruptive and give the group time to explore alternatives. You can now let your imagination run wilder.

One touted option, pledge of shares, I expect should not go through, as rough math would indicate it would build stress on the finances. The other of selling a little over 16% of TCS shares can be a clean, low disruption alternative. Given the optimism around the future prospects of IT services post-COVID and the high liquidity in the markets, such an offer could well sail through. Besides, the concerns expressed around the big hit to Tata Sons’ cash flows as a result of such a move, and it crimping group growth prospects et al, I think are a little overdone.

NOT SO STRAPPED FOR CASH

One doesn’t know if the group’s single-minded, well-articulated focus on deleveraging and generating positive free cash flows across businesses, repeated on several occasions by Tata Sons, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has any connection whatsoever with anticipated developments on the Tata-Mistry front, but it does put a cap on the capital needs of the group. In fact, it is rare to see such a clear focus in a large group across businesses and is what makes me bullish.

Key businesses of the group, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Power, which had been the cause of some concern on the leverage front, are today all treading a path towards Atmanirbharta. While Tata Power has already seen some fund infusion by the group and its InvIT and asset monetization plans are on track, Tata Steel has clearly put its foot down on infusing more capital in the European operations, in a game of hardball with the UK government. In fact, the company's helmsman, TV Narendran, has indicated clearly that he won’t hesitate to take tough decisions on European operations.

As far as Tata Motors goes, while COVID has disrupted its recovery trajectory, the company is on record that it expects to turn cash positive. I share an extract from a message by CEO, Guenter Butschek, in the annual report: “We are building a profitable roadmap by reducing the break-evens, improving cash generation and deleveraging the business. A cash improvement programme of Rs 6,000 crore (including a cost savings programme of Rs 1,500 crore) has been called out. Our refreshed BSVI product portfolio with customised offerings and enhanced customer experience will help us improve our market share. We expect to end FY21 with positive free cash flows.”

THE FREE CASH & DEBT PICTURE Company Name Free Cash Flow Total Debt Debt/ Equity Tata Chemicals Ltd. 6171 4 0.00 Tata Communications Ltd. -103 546 0.07 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 28294 0 0.00 Tata Consumer Products Ltd. 572 35 0.00 Tata Motors Ltd. -10384 25445 1.45 Tata Steel Ltd. 4410 41423 0.54 Indian Hotels Company Ltd. 297 1943 0.42 Titan Company Ltd. -660 2133 0.31 Trent Ltd. 128 300 0.12 Voltas Ltd. 356 88 0.02 Total 29081 71918

Note: Figures in Rs cr for FY20

So, while some businesses across the group may continue to need support from Tata Sons’ their needs may not be as large as some might anticipate. Besides, as more businesses turn profitable and generate free cash, their ability to contribute to Tata Sons’ dividend income pool will grow.

THE DIVIDENDS WILL STILL COME

TCS DIVIDEND PAYOUTS AND RECEIPTS BY TATA SONS FY Dividend / Share (Rs) Dividend Paid (incl Tax) Tata Sons Stake (%) Dividend to Tata Sons At 55.6%Stake 202003 73.0 -37634.00 72.02 -27104 -20925 201903 30.0 -11424.00 72.02 -8228 -6352 201803 50.0 -10726.00 71.89 -7711 -5964 201703 47.0 -9162.00 73.26 -6712 -5094 201603 43.5 -8029.00 73.26 -5882 -4464

So, the shortfalls being anticipated may not actually be that large. In fact, Tata Sons hasn’t always been claiming its full share even in the past. In 2019, for instance, before the tax regime changed to make buybacks less attractive, Tata Sons only participated to the extent of about 65% in the Rs 16,000 crore share repurchase programme (of 7.6 crore shares at Rs 2100 per share). But if its only dividends from here on, Tata Sons will receive cash in-line with its holding.

VALUATION IS THE CRUX

BIG BRAND VALUES TATA - $20 BILLION RELIANCE - $7.9 BILLION SBI - $6.4 BILLION HDFC BANK - $5.9 BILLION

Source: BrandFinance India 100 2020

But more importantly, we need to appreciate the bargaining positions under the current circumstances, and a likely weighing in on the subject by the court. The Mistrys clearly need the liquidity quick, but the Tatas have no reason to rush. What’s more the Articles of Association, we understand from close quarters, limits the options for Mistrys to exit—they can’t just sell to anyone they wish to, Tatas need to decide on who can buy. And no one can dictate to a prospective buyer what something is worth—remember beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and there are several ways of arriving at different valuations for the same business. So, who is buying and what that buyer is willing to pay will become an important consideration.

A LEGACY CALLING

Beyond a possible transaction, what a possible exit of the Mistrys does offer the Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus, Ratan N Tata, is an opportunity to put in place an unquestionable governance structure of the highest standards, that business groups across the world can look to emulate. And what can be his legacy? An important piece of this should be the future governance and control of the Dorabji and Sir Ratan Tata Trusts that own ~50% of Tata Sons.

THE TATA SONS’ BOARD Chairman Emeritus, Ratan N Tata N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman Farida Khambata, Director Venu Srinivasan, Director Ajay Piramal, Director Dr Ralf Speth, Director Bhaskar Bhat, Director Harish Manwani, Director Saurabh Agrawal, Director

KEEPING THE FAITH

To sum up, while the proposed exit of Mistrys from Tata Sons has caused some consternation around the large transaction size and how it could be concluded, if it is done in the least disruptive manner, there’s more to gain than lose.