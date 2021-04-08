‘System of Espionage’: Prosecutor charges French arm of Ikea with snooping Updated : April 08, 2021 11:28 AM IST The prosecutor says the Swedish multinational conglomerate illegally snooped on at least 400 people and used the extracted information to their advantage The incident was first reported in 2012, and the alleged spying activities continued for the past three years, said the prosecutors Published : April 08, 2021 11:28 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply