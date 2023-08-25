Share Price Doubles: Syrma SGS Technologies completes a year of listing, one-year lock-in period ends

Shares of Syrma SGS Technologies surged as much as 6 percent on Friday to hit a 52-week high, thereby registering its fourth straight day of gains. The company's one-year lock-in period for investors ends today.

Share Market Live NSE

According to a note from Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, nearly 24 percent of the company's equity or 4.2 crore shares will be eligible for trading.

Syrma SGS listed on the bourses in August last year after a successful IPO, through which the company raised over Rs 840 crore. The four-day issue was subscribed over 32.6 times.

The stock listed at a 19 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 220 per share, ending its trading debut at Rs 313.

Promoters of the company hold 47.27 percent stake or 8,35,64,185 (8.35 crore) shares while public shareholders have the rest 52.73 percent or 9,32,13,657 shares of the company.

Brokerage firm Nuvama has retained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 760. It believes that the company's revenue would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 40 percent between financial year 2023-2028 and that its business model should help sustain the high valuation beyond the growth phase.

Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd. is a technology-focused engineering and design firm which is involved in electronics manufacturing services. The company lists TVS Motor Company, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, AO Smith India Water Products, Eureka Forbes and Hindustan Unilever among its customers.

It has 11 facilities in the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The company on August 24 also announced that its board has appointed Satendra Singh as its CEO. Singh will report directly to Managing Director Jasbir Singh Gujral.

Satendra Singh will join Syrma SGS from Nokia, Helsinki, where he was heading global Hardware Service Delivery. He is a global executive with over three decades of experience in strategy, operations, global supply chain, manufacturing, and business management with global multinationals.

Shares of Syrma SGS are trading 6.4 percent higher at Rs 525.70.