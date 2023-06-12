CNBC TV18
Syngene International outgrows its parent Biocon in market cap
By Yoosef K  Jun 12, 2023 8:13:52 PM IST (Published)

At the end of Monday’s close, Syngene International commanded a market valuation of Rs 29,538 core, which is Rs 831 crore higher than that of Biocon Ltd. The stock of Biocon has declined nearly nine percent so far this year.

A 26 percent rise in shares of Syngene International between January and now, the research arm of pharma giant Biocon, resulted the former outgrowing its parent in market capitalisation. The company, which reported a strong set of numbers for FY23, is expected maintain the growth momentum for the next year as well.

Market participants are of the view that Syngene remains a compelling play in the Contract Research Organisation (CRO) space with elite client profile and is well positioned for sustainable growth.
